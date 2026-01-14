Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) deal: Record-low price drops even lower!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) has little to no competition for those of us who prefer the Android platform. The only reason we don’t recommend it in our list of the best smartwatches is that it may be overkill for most people, and the retail price is excessive. What if you could get it for nearly the same price as a Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, though? Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 for just $329.99 ($320 off)

This offer is available from Woot!, an Amazon-owned website that specializes in deals. The only caveat here is that it is the international version, so you won’t get a full manufacturer’s warranty. Instead, Woot! offers its own 90-day warranty. You can pick between Titanium Blue and Titanium Gray, and there is a limit of two units per customer.

This thing is a total beast, and its only true mainstream competition is the Apple Watch Ultra 3. Of course, that one isn’t an option for us Android users. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) has a retail price of $649.99, so the discount to $329.99 is quite impressive.

The only reason we wouldn’t normally recommend this ultra-high-end smartwatch is that it is way too expensive, and the Galaxy Watch 8 offers all the important features. Given this discount, though, you would be paying less than getting the cheapest Galaxy Watch 8, which has an MSRP of $349.99.

We were impressed by the 1.5-inch display, which is quite sharp at 480 x 480 resolution and boasts an impressively bright 3,000-nit brightness. This is bright enough to enjoy even in direct sunlight.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The rest of the smartwatch is just as fantastic. You’ll enjoy amazing features like GPS, cellular data support, a heart-rate monitor, excecise tracking, sleep monitoring, temperature readings, SOS capabilities, and more. Even the battery life is impressive, averaging at about three whole days per charge!

While the look isn’t for everyone, its ruggedness will surely be appreciated by active users. It has IP68, 10 ATM, and MIL-STD-810H ratings. This thing can really take a beating and will survive 100-meter water submersions.

We’ve never seen the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) any cheaper than this, so you might want to jump on this offer while you can. Of course, we also have a list of the best smartwatches for you to explore other options.

Follow