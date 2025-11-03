Galaxy Watch keeps screaming 'stress,' even though users say they are fine

TL;DR Multiple users report receiving frequent, seemingly false high-stress warnings on their Galaxy Watch since installing the new One UI 8 Watch update.

The cause could be an alteration in the algorithm or thresholds used to detect stress via heart rate monitoring.

Samsung has released a stable version of One UI 8 Watch, based on Wear OS 6, for the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024). This platform update is significant, as it introduces new features, including the Now Bar and revamped watch tiles, to existing smartwatch users. However, the update might have also caused some extra stress to users, if all the additional stress warnings are to be believed.

Reddit user oHomemCansado highlighted that their Galaxy Watch 7 running on One UI 8 Watch has been giving them multiple high-stress warnings throughout the day. The user insists that they don’t feel stressed and didn’t receive these warnings before the update reached their smartwatch. A few other users also chimed in with their anecdotal experiences.

My colleague, Tushar Mehta, has also experienced numerous high-stress warnings on their Galaxy Watch 8, so the issue might be spread across One UI 8 Watch instead of being local to the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

Have you received more than usual "high stress" warnings on your Galaxy Watch post One UI 8 Watch update? 11 votes Yes, I am getting more than usual "high stress" warnings after the update. 45 % No, I am getting the usual number of "high stress" warnings after the update. 27 % No, I don't get "high stress" warnings at all/I don't use the feature. 27 %

Galaxy Watches continuously monitor heart rate and heart rate variability to detect patterns related to stress. Once they notice abnormalities, they send out a high-stress warning and help calm the user through deep breathing exercises.

There is a chance that Samsung has altered the thresholds for these warnings or changed the detection algorithm with the new update, which would explain why people are now receiving them more frequently than they did before the update.

We’ve reached out to Samsung for comments on the issue. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

Have you noticed the same behavior on your Galaxy Watch 7 after the One UI 8 Watch update? Were you stressed when you received the notifications, or was this a false alarm? Vote in the poll above and let us know more in the comments below!

