Samsung wants to connect your Galaxy Watch to your AC to help you get better sleep

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has introduced “WindFree Wearable Good Sleep” mode for its 2026 Bespoke AI WindFree air conditioners.

This feature connects to Galaxy Watches and Rings and automatically turns on Good Sleep mode when a user goes to sleep.

In Good Sleep mode, the AC’s cooling performance is adjusted to suit your sleep pattern.

Before most people go to bed, they adjust their thermostat to maintain their ideal sleeping temperature. While this works fine, there are times at night when you may feel too cold or too hot. Wouldn’t it be nice if your air conditioner could sense your sleeping patterns and automatically adjust to keep you comfortable all night long? Samsung aims to do that with a feature that connects your wearables with its AC.

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Samsung has recently highlighted a wearable feature called “WindFree Wearable Good Sleep.” This feature connects your Galaxy Watch or Ring to the company’s 2026 Bespoke AI WindFree air conditioners. With Wearable Good Sleep, your AC can adjust the temperature of your sleeping environment without manual adjustments. In a new promotional video, Samsung shows off how the feature works.

While wearing a Galaxy Watch or Ring, the device will detect when you go to sleep. When this happens, your wearable will send a signal to your AC unit to turn on WindFree Cooling. The AC will then adjust its cooling performance to create the optimal environment based on your sleep patterns.

To use Wearable Good Sleep, you’ll first need to download the SmartThings app on your wearable. Then you’ll need to connect your AC to your home Wi-Fi network. From there, you can set it up through the Samsung Watch app’s “Sleep well with smart devices.” Alternatively, you can go to Settings > Mode and routine > Sleep. And you’ll need to be wearing your smartwatch or smart ring while in bed.

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