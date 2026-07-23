Samsung promises even more software updates for the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will seemingly provide the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 with five major OS upgrades and five years of security patches.

The watches launch with One UI 9n Watch based on Wear OS 7, and you can expect software support until 2031.

This marks the best software update commitment in the smartwatch industry, beating the likes of Pixel Watch and Apple Watch.

Samsung has quietly raised the bar for smartwatch longevity, announcing an expanded five-year firmware support window for the new Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

According to a report from SamMobile, the new Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will receive five major OS upgrades and five years of security patches. The new watches launch with One UI 9 Watch based on Wear OS 7, and you can expect software support until 2031.

This is an upgrade over the previous generation of Samsung Galaxy watches. Since the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung has offered four OS upgrades and five years of security patches. This, by itself, had put Samsung as the pack leader on the Android side of the river, as the competing Pixel Watch offers only a three-year OS upgrade commitment. The newer update commitment extends Samsung’s lead and matches the roughly five years of watchOS upgrades Apple rolls out for Apple Watch — though note that Apple makes no commitment beforehand, and recent watchOS 27 betas have unexpectedly left several older Apple Watches behind.

As of now, Samsung hasn’t said whether older Galaxy Watch models, such as the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, or Galaxy Watch Ultra, will also be graced with this extended software support. You shouldn’t hold your breath on it, though, as the older Galaxy Watches come with an Exynos SoC, and the newer Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 come with the Snapdragon Wear Elite processor — so it’s no longer a given that software updates can be easily ported across.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Lightweight • Gemini • Bigger battery • Snapdragon Wear Elite MSRP: $379.99 Samsung's lightest smartwatch gets even smarter The Galaxy Watch 9 makes Samsung's smartwatch more comfortable than ever with a lighter aluminum design, a bigger battery, and the Snapdragon Wear Elite chip. New AI-powered health insights and Gemini's Raise to Talk feature make it a smarter everyday companion. See price at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Rugged design • Big battery • Bright display • WearOS • Snapdragon Wear Elite MSRP: $699.99 Built for adventure with a bigger battery and brighter display The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is built for demanding adventures with a larger 5,000-nit display, an 800mAh battery, titanium construction, and the Snapdragon Wear Elite chip. From diving to trail running, it's Samsung's most capable smartwatch yet. See price at Amazon

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