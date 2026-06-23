Prime pick: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 drops to a new low of $229.99

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm has dropped to $229.99, down from its $349.99 RRP. That is a 34% discount relative to the recommended retail price, and it beats the previous lowest price we have seen this year of $259.99.

That big price cut makes this Prime Day 2026 offer easy to notice, but the watch itself brings a lot to the table, too. The Galaxy Watch 8 40mm is a compact Wear OS smartwatch with Samsung’s new cushion-style, thinner aluminum design. It has a 1.34-inch sapphire crystal display, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, Dual GPS, NFC, plus a mic and speaker.

On the health side, it covers heart rate tracking, ECG, SpO2, skin temperature, sleep apnea insights, vascular load, and body composition analysis. Fitness tools include GPS workout tracking, Running Coach, real-time feedback, and structured training plans. Galaxy AI adds Energy Score, sleep coaching, bedtime guidance, and wrist-based assistant features with compatible Samsung devices. It also has 5ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H ratings, weighs about 30g, and packs a 325mAh battery for typical all-day use. It also holds a strong 4.6-star review score.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right here.

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