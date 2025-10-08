Land the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 at a record-low of $315 for a limited time

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority Galaxy Watch 8

If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, now might be the perfect time to make the leap. This smartwatch is up for grabs at just $314.98 during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, marking the lowest price we’ve seen it drop to since its launch. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 for $314.98 ($35 off)

What makes the Galaxy Watch 8 stand out? It’s got a sleek look with a revamped cushion design and a brilliant 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display, making it slimmer and more vibrant than its predecessors. Plus, it’s packed with features like fast charging, personalization tools like Bedtime Guidance, and an Energy Score that’s ideal for tracking your mental and physical well-being.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm Brighter display, better battery life The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 offers a new 'squircle' look, with new band attachments, backed by new software, a 50% brighter display over last year's model, and a slightly larger battery. The watch is available in four configurations: a 40mm display in Wi-Fi or LTE and a 44mm display in Wi-Fi or LTE. See price at Amazon Save $35.01 Prime Deal

Nested within its durable casing are powerhouse specs, including 32 GB storage and a vibrant ecosystem with Wear OS 6.0 features, combined with One UI 8 Watch from Samsung. These goodies come with the added convenience of Google’s Gemini AI, stepping up your interaction game.

Remember, these deals are exclusive to Prime members, so be sure to sign up if you haven’t already; a 30-day trial is available for newcomers. Dive into this deal to enjoy top-notch tech at a record-low price!

