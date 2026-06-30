The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 LTE model is still at a record-low price on Amazon!

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is Samsung’s flagship Android smartwatch, and it packs a lot into a slimmer design. There’s a great deal on it right now at Amazon, which makes this a good time to consider the 40mm LTE model.

Samsung says this is its thinnest Galaxy Watch yet, but it still keeps the familiar round display and a big focus on health and fitness. Features include Energy Score, improved coaching tools, and expanded health insights for sleep, exercise, and overall wellness. It also runs newer Wear OS software with Samsung’s One UI Watch layer, plus tighter Google Gemini integration. Samsung is still actively supporting it in 2026 with fresh Wear OS and security updates, which is good to see. The Galaxy Watch 8 also has a 4.4-star rating.

As for the deal, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 down to $265.99 from its $399.99 recommended retail price. That’s a 34% discount relative to the RRP, cutting $134 off the usual price. It’s also the same as its Prime Day price last week, which is lower than the previous year-to-date low of $309.99.

This deal is for the 40mm LTE version, and it’s especially notable because it’s cheaper than the Bluetooth version in this sale. For anyone who wants Samsung’s latest mainstream smartwatch with fitness, wellness, and smart features, this price makes it a lot more tempting.

Follow