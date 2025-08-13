Hot sale: Samsung's new smartwatches still come with freebies!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

All of these offers come from Amazon. This means the free gift cards are all Amazon ones.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 + free SmartTag 2 4-Pack Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 + free SmartTag 2 4-Pack Brighter display, better battery life The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 offers a new 'squircle' look, with new band attachments, backed by new software, a 50% brighter display over last year's model, and a slightly larger battery. The watch is available in four configurations: a 40mm display in Wi-Fi or LTE and a 44mm display in Wi-Fi or LTE. See price at Amazon Save $99.99 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 may not be as fancy as the other new models, but it will meet most people’s needs at a lower price. I happen to like the new design, too. It has adopted a more square bezel while keeping the circular screen. It looks much more like the Galaxy Watch Ultra lineup, but it is smaller and much sleeker — it’s actually 11% thinner.

While more petite, this smartwatch is actually quite resistant. It still comes with an IP68 rating, which makes it resistant to both water and dust. In fact, it also gets a 5ATM rating, which means you can submerge it as deep as 50 meters. On top of that, it even gets a MIL-STD-810H certification. You’ll have a hard time damaging this little guy!

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

The watch has a large 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display with a pretty impressive 3,000-nit brightness. This is something you would usually only find in the highest-end smartwatches, really. It also gets a pretty sharp 480 x 480 resolution, which equates to a 327ppi (pixels per inch) pixel density.

Even the battery life is pretty impressive at 30 hours per full charge, even with the always-on display enabled. This gets extended to 40 hours if you turn it off.

As you can see, this is a very capable smartwatch and very few of you would have any reason to upgrade. The free SmartTag 2 4-pack is really just a cherry on top. It’s a $99.99 added value, so it’s a nice deal if you’ll actually take advantage of them.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic + $100 Amazon Gift Card Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic + $100 Amazon Gift Card Going squircle, still Classic The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic continues the Classic lineage but with a squircle redesign. Available in Wi-Fi and LTE, with a 3,000 nit display and big 445mAh battery, enjoy all of the best Samsung smartwatch software experiences in style. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

Personally, the main benefit of upgrading to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is the aesthetics. It looks much more like a traditional watch, instead of keeping that tech gadget look. This refined design will make it a better option for office-dwellers or anyone who cares about fashion.

The benefits don’t end with aesthetics, though. You’ll also get twice the storage, as it comes with 64GB. The frame is made of stainless steel, instead of aluminum, so it will be even sturdier. I also love that it has a rotating bezel, giving you a fun way to interact with the watch.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Of course, it still has the same IP68, 5ATM, and MIL-STD-810H ratings, and the rest of the specs are also pretty much the same. If you deem the above-mentioned upgrades worthy, the free $100 gift card is definitely a nice incentive to upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)

If you want the best of the best, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra was refreshed in 2025. Its only main competitor is the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is obviously for Apple users. This means that those who want a premium smartwatch experience on an Android phone have no better option than this one.

How is this different than the first Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra? Well, Samsung added a few improvements. For starters, it gets 64GB of storage, which is twice as much as the predecessor. There’s also a really nice-looking Titanium Blue color version. It also comes with Wear OS 6 out of the box, in the form of Samsung’s One UI 8 software.

Otherwise, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 model is pretty much the same, but this isn’t a bad thing. It gets a large 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 480 x 480 resolution and 3,000 nits of brightness. It’s also more resistant. Aside from the same IP68 and MIL-STD-810H ratings, it also gets an improved 10ATM certification. This means it can be submerged as deep as 100 meters, which is twice as much as the other Galaxy Watch 8 series.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

As the color names entail, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is also made of titanium, which is better than both aluminum and stainless steel. This material is known for being both light and resistant.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is mainly for those who know they will be a little rougher on their smartwatches. It’s better equipped for more torture, or even swimming.

The battery life is quite impressive with this one, at 60 hours per charge with Always On Display enabled. Turn off the feature and you’ll get 80 hours!

It’s definitely pricey at $649, though. It’s nice to at least get a free $100 gift card! Regardless of which smartwatch you’re getting, we can only advise that you act quickly. These free gift offers don’t usually last very long after the initial launch, and other similar offers on smartphones released at the same time have already disappeared. It’s only a matter of time before these deals disappear, too.

If you’re not quite convinced by these, though, we have a list of the best smartwatches here.

Follow