Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic gets a $150 Prime Day discount

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Samsung bringing back the physical rotating bezel is a big reason the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 46mm grabs attention. It gives the watch a more traditional feel while also offering a tactile way to navigate menus, and this Prime Day deal makes it even more tempting.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is the premium, classic-looking option in the Watch8 range. This 46mm Bluetooth and Wi-Fi model comes in White with a stainless-steel cushion case design, plus a programmable Quick Button for fast access to workouts or apps. For wellness tracking, it includes Sleep Coaching, Energy Score, heart rate tracking, running guidance, and other Samsung Health features. It runs Wear OS with Samsung’s One UI Watch experience and supports Google Gemini AI features. Samsung also lists this as a US version with a 2-year warranty.

As for the price, the watch is down to $349.99 from an RRP of $499.99. That is a 30% discount relative to the recommended retail price, and it matches the lowest price we have seen this year. That makes this one of the stronger Samsung wearable deals in Prime Day 2026. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic also has a solid 4.5 review score.

Buyers need an Amazon Prime membership to benefit from the discount. Anyone who is not already a member can start a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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