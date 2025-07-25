Time is running out for these Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 pre-order deals

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Are you thinking of getting a new Samsung smartwatch? The Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic are about to launch, tomorrow, but you can still sign up for some nice pre-order offers. You will get $50-$100 in credits. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and get a free $50 credit Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and get a free $100 Amazon gift card

These offers are available from Amazon, but they are a little different. With the Galaxy Watch 8, you get an Amazon credit. This means that the $50 is just deposited into your account automatically. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic comes with a $100 Amazon gift card, which you have to manually redeem.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm + $50 promotional credit Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm + $50 promotional credit Brighter display, better battery life The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 offers a new 'squircle' look, with new band attachments, backed by new software, a 50% brighter display over last year's model, and a slightly larger battery. The watch is available in four configurations: a 40mm display in Wi-Fi or LTE and a 44mm display in Wi-Fi or LTE. See price at Amazon Save $50.00 With Coupon!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 adopts a new design, with a more square bezel and circular screen that more closely resembles the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s look. Love it or hate it, it certainly makes it stand out from most other smartwatches.

It’s also 11% thinner. While thinner, it still features an IP68 rating, so it is resistant to both water and dust. So much that it even gets a 50ATM rating, which means you can submerge it as deep as 50 meters. Additionally, it gets a MIL-STD-810H certification. In short: this thing can take a beating!

Build quality aside, it is a really fun watch to use. You get a large 1.47-inch Super AMOLED panel with a whopping 3,000 nits of brightness. This is comparable to the highest-end smartwatches available. And the 480 x 480 resolution is sharp and 327ppi (pixels per inch).

You’ll also get a pretty nice 30-hour battery life when the always-on display feature is enabled. If you disable it, it gets extended to 40 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic + $100 Amazon Gift Card Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic + $100 Amazon Gift Card Going squircle, still Classic The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic continues the Classic lineage but with a squircle redesign. Available in Wi-Fi and LTE, with a 3,000 nit display and big 445mAh battery, enjoy all of the best Samsung smartwatch software experiences in style. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is fantastic, but the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is even better. Let’s go over the benefits of upgrading.

For starters, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic offers a more refined design that looks more like a traditional watch. The frame is made of stainless steel instead of aluminum. It also has twice as much storage, at 64GB.

This one also features a rotating bezel that provides a more interesting way to interact with the smartwatch. Not everyone will deem these improvements worthy, but if you do, the $100 gift card makes this a more enticing upgrade. The retail price is $150 higher, though. Again, these offers are pre-order deals, and both smartwatches will be released tomorrow. You might want to secure your free gift card while you can!