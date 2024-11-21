These are the hottest Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra deals we've seen!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Both of these Black Friday offers are available from Amazon and come bundled with a free band. It’s important to note, though, that not all color versions get these discounted price tags. The maximum savings apply only to the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 in Green and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra in Titanium Gray. Other color options are also discounted, but the final price is slightly higher.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 + Fabric Band Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 + Fabric Band Comfortable and capable Available in two sizes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a refinement over older Galaxy Watches. A rich set of health and fitness tracking features include Sleep Apnea detection. Available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, three band materials to choose from, and now up to 32GB of internal storage for all your apps and music. See price at Amazon Save $144.93 Black Friday Deal!

We’ll get to the Galaxy Watch Ultra in the next section, but we believe it’s too much for most people. This is why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is our favorite smartwatch for Samsung users, even if the Ultra model is technically “better.” The Galaxy Watch 7 simply offers a much better value per dollar. It’s still a high-end device with a gorgeous design and impressive capabilities.

You can read our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review to get all the details. For now, we can tell you this is a great choice. Looks aside, it is also very resistant, offering durability certifications to throw around. These include IP68, 5 ATM, and MIL-STD-810H ratings. It can take a beating, as well as a dunk. In fact, the 5 ATM rating tells us it can be submerged as deep as 50 meters.

We love Wear OS 5 for its clean and straightforward experience, which is rare to say about anything from Samsung. And if you care about battery life, we managed to get about two days per charge during our tests with it.

As expected, this smartwatch also comes with plenty of health-tracking features. You can take advantage of sleep monitoring, heart rate tracking, temperature measuring, a barometer, an altimeter, etc. If you own a Samsung smartphone, you can also use exclusive features like Suggested Replies, voice-to-text summaries from recordings, sleep apnea detection, and Energy Score.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra + Trail Band Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra + Trail Band Ultra capabilities and durability The first smartwatch to run Wear OS 5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra elevates Samsung's status in the wearables market. With 10ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H certification, it's safe to swim in the ocean with this watch. A 1.5-inch AMOLED always-on display covered by Sapphire Crystal glass, a robust set of health and fitness trackers and sensors, and a 590mAh battery promise an ultra experience. See price at Amazon Save $257.00 Black Friday Deal!

If money is no issue, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is absolutely the best Wear OS smartwatch you can get. It’s the one you’ll pick if you want to go all out and own an Android device, because Apple users have the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The retail price is a whopping $649.99, though, so getting it at this discounted price is certainly nice.

As we said in our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review, the design may not be for everyone. It’s bulkier and not as aesthetically focused. If you can get past its looks, though, there are plenty of things to love here. For starters, it’s super tough! It also comes with IP68 and MIL-STD-810H ratings, but it gets upgraded to 10 ATM. This means it can be submerged as deep as 100 meters for up to 10 minutes.

You’ll still get Wear OS 5, and the larger 1.5-inch screen is a nice addition. Another thing that stands out about the screen is that it has an impressive 3,000-nit brightness. This makes it an ideal watch for using outdoors, in direct sunlight. Needless to say, it comes with all those fancy health-tracking features. As for battery life, we found that it can last about three days per charge! While the Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra have been dropping in price for the last couple of months, we don’t see them going any lower than this. These are Black Friday offers, after all. You might want to jump on these sales now before prices jump back up.

