Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 plummets to new record-low price!

Those looking for a great smartwatch are surely at least considering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, and we’ve even listed it as the best smartwatch for Samsung users. While many would agree that the $299.99 retail price is fair, I am not into paying the full price for anything, and deals on this Wear OS device just keep getting better. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 has just created a new all-time low price of $210.06. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for just $210.06

This offer is available from Amazon, and it’s labeled as a “limited time deal.” It’s also worth noting this discount applies only to the Bluetooth 40mm version in Green. The Cream iteration will cost more at $248.85.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Comfortable and capable Available in two sizes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a refinement over older Galaxy Watches. A rich set of health and fitness tracking features include Sleep Apnea detection. Available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, three band materials to choose from, and now up to 32GB of internal storage for all your apps and music. See price at Amazon Save $89.93 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 strikes the perfect balance between quality and value. While not as amazing as the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, it still offers a premium experience that’s nothing short of high-end.

This smartwatch features a gorgeous design and solid build quality, offering resistance ratings to throw around. You’ll get IP68, 50 ATM, and MIL-STD-810H certifications. It’s a tough little watch, and the 50 ATM rating means it can be submerged up to 50 meters deep, for as long as 10 minutes.

Design aside, we found plenty to love in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review. Performance is not an issue, and the Wear OS 5 experience is very clean. If you’re used to Wear OS, you’ll feel right at home with this smartwatch. We also found battery life outstanding, averaging at about two full days per charge.

As you would expect, it has a bevy of health-tracking features for the health-conscious. Such capabilities include sleep monitoring, heart rate tracking, temperature measuring, a barometer, an altimeter, and more.

While we mention this is the best smartwatch for Samsung users, the Galaxy Watch 7 works with any device. Just keep in mind there are some Samsung-exclusive features. The main ones are Suggested Replies, voice-to-text summaries from recordings, sleep apnea detection, and Energy Score.

You’re saving nearly $90 here, which is a significant price cut considering the $299.99 retail price. Again, this happens to be the cheapest price we’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 go for, so go catch this deal before the price jumps back to its normal levels.

Extra deal: The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is $47 off

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Simple hardware, powerful features Samsung's latest health and fitness monitoring experience is coming to a more affordable smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch FE. The 1.2-inch watch includes dozens of health features, powered by the Samsung BioActive Sensor. See price at Amazon Save $47.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you want to save even more and have more basic smartwatch needs, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE will serve you perfectly, and it’s currently much cheaper at $152.99 for the Silver and Pink Gold color models.

Many of you likely won’t notice much of a difference, either, as the design language is very similar. The main difference is that the screen is a bit smaller at 1.2 inches, instead of the Watch 7’s 1.5 inches. It also gets a slightly less capable Exynos W920 chip and 1.5GB of RAM, as opposed to the Exynos W1000 and 2GB on the higher-end watch. That said, you likely won’t notice the performance difference much with casual use. That said, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE battery is actually a bit larger at 247mAh instead of 425mAh.

You’ll still get all the health features, an aluminum frame, and even all the resistance certifications. Again, these are IP68, 50 ATM, and MIL-STD-810H. It’s a pretty nice watch, honestly. And the available colors are much more fun!

