Oops: Amazon may have revealed key Galaxy Watch 7 features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series is expected to launch at the company’s Unpacked event next month, and we’ve already seen a few leaks. However, it looks like the latest details may have come from a premature retailer listing.

Amazon Canada posted an apparent Galaxy Watch 7 listing, as spotted by PassionateGeekz. The outlet didn’t post a link to the listing (cheeky), but we were able to find it nonetheless. Check out a screenshot below.

The listing features images of a Chromebook, but does mention a variety of purported Watch 7 features. One of the more notable features is a second-generation bio-active sensor for more accurate heart-rate tracking during exercise and sleep. The product page also mentions that the watch is powered by a 3nm processor for improved efficiency and performance.

Samsung’s page also reveals a variety of AI-powered features, namely smart reply functionality for messages and a personalized AI companion for sleep, exercise, and communication.

Galaxy Watch 7 listing: What else does it tell us? We get some apparent battery details too, such as 100 hours of juice in power-saving mode and the presence of a stamina mode for long workouts.

Some of these details seem like placeholders for a Chromebook, though, such as 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. There’s also mention of a July 10, 2024 launch date and a $358.55 price tag. The July 10 date makes sense as this is the rumored date for Samsung’s Unpacked event, but we wouldn’t place much faith in the pricing.

It’s worth taking this listing with a pinch of salt, but it wouldn’t be the first or last time Amazon prematurely revealed details about an upcoming tech product.

