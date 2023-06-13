Galaxy Watch 6 confirmed to get an upgraded SoC, but how much faster will it be?

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Regulatory filings confirm that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will get an upgraded processor.

The SoC will land as the Exynos W930, replacing the aging W92o from the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4.

Interestingly, the SoC has the same model number as the W920, so the chips might not be that different.

When the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 landed, we were slightly disappointed that it didn’t have a processor upgrade. Instead, it released with the Exynos W920, the same processor that’s in the Galaxy Watch 4. However, it looks like we’ll be seeing an upgrade this year.

The Bluetooth SIG database — a regulatory firm that needs to approve devices before they go up for sale — has just published its filing for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (h/t SamMobile). That filing confirms the next Galaxy Watch will get a new system on a chip (SoC).

According to the filing, the SoC will land as the Exynos W930. It will replace the W920, which we saw in the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5. This puts to bed earlier rumors that the SoC would land as the Exynos W980.

Interestingly, the Exynos W930 is based on the same chip model number as the W920 — S5E5515. That means there might not be much physical difference between the two chips. Although we won’t know for sure until Samsung officially reveals the Galaxy Watch 6, it might be that the W930 is just a slight improvement over the W920. It could be that Samsung overclocked the S5E5515, improved its manufacturing slightly, or both. Either way, the W930 and W920 will likely be more similar than they are different.

We’re not sure how to feel about this yet. On the one hand, upgrades are always good. On the other hand, we were hoping for something a little more substantial than this. Either way, we’ll know more in July when we see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for ourselves!

