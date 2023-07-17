You told us: You definitely want a rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 6

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Samsung is holding its Unpacked event on July 26, and we’re expecting the Galaxy Watch 6 series to debut here as well. Earlier leaks point to the new watches bringing back the rotating bezel, which was missing on the Galaxy Watch 5 line.

Fellow Android Authority member Kaitlyn Cimino really wants to see this feature on the Galaxy Watch 6, but what about you? We posted a poll a few days ago, and here’s how you responded.

Do you want a rotating bezel on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6? <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Results This was a popular poll, with just over 3,600 votes counted as of writing. And the top pick by an absolute landslide was “yes,” as 92.2% of respondents said they wanted to see a rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 6 series. By contrast, just 7.8% of surveyed readers said they didn’t want to see the novel method of navigation on the upcoming smartwatch line.

We can see why many polled readers want the rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 6 line, as it’s a unique, satisfyingly tactile way of operating a smartwatch. Kaitlyn also noted in her opinion piece that it’s more accurate than taps, as smartwatch screens and touch targets are tiny.

In saying so, some might feel that a rotating bezel makes for a worse-looking watch. For example, the Pixel Watch brings a sleek, rounded design that’s hard to imagine with a rotating bezel. Nevertheless, it’s clear most of you feel the feature is well worth having, even if it does affect the overall design.

Comments JC1008: Love the rotating bezel! I also hope that Samsung figures out the overheating that both my Watch 3 and Watch 4 LTEs get when making calls outdoors. I don’t ever see Apple watches having that issue and it’s frustrating

Johne-bike: I couldn’t agree more with your article! I love our Galaxy Watch 46mm with excellent Rotating Bezel from 2018, which my Wife uses daily and is still performing superbly even having Google Assistant working faultlessly thanks to a Mod discovered on XDA Developers website. My Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 45mm has been superb since purchasing on launch 2 years ago, and I never contemplated changing to a Watch 5 because of the lack of a rotating bezel.. If this feature had been included on the Watch 5 Pro, I would have likely upgraded.

Purple Martin: Kaitlyn, I like the way you think. I Want Android, want the rotating bezel, but without Samsung app ecosystem lock-in. Were a decent health-tracker ring currently available (i.e. a better/cheaper Oura or Circular), I might get that plus a Watch 4 Classic (as you say, with rotating bezel—it’s $130 online right now) and just toss the Samsung health apps.

