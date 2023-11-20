Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Rare Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deal slashes price to just $229.99
Samsung’s Black Friday sale is in full swing, bringing festive cheer in the form of stunning prices on top tech. We wanted to spotlight the savings to be made on the flagship wearable from the electronics giant, with a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deal reducing the price of the 40mm Wi-Fi model to a tempting $229.99.
The fantastic $70 discount is mirrored across all variants of the Galaxy Watch 6 range. The 44mm model is down to $259.99, while the two sizes of the smartwatch with LTE connectivity drop to $269.99 and $299.99.
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic isn’t left out of the sale, with the 43mm Wi-Fi and LTE models cut to $319.99 and $369.99, respectively. For the larger 47mm configuration, the Black Friday pricing is $249.99 and $399.99.
The savings don’t stop at the bonus prices on these wearables, and the extra deals available depend on where you shop. The widget above takes you directly to Samsung, and the brand is offering a massive $130 price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro when you buy the excellent buds alongside your new watch. Alternatively, enjoying the same Galaxy Watch 6 deals on Amazon lets you add the Galaxy SmartTag 2 at no extra charge, taking your overall savings to $100.