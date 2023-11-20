Rare Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deal slashes price to just $229.99

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Samsung’s Black Friday sale is in full swing, bringing festive cheer in the form of stunning prices on top tech. We wanted to spotlight the savings to be made on the flagship wearable from the electronics giant, with a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deal reducing the price of the 40mm Wi-Fi model to a tempting $229.99. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm, Wi-Fi) for $229.99 ($70 off)

The fantastic $70 discount is mirrored across all variants of the Galaxy Watch 6 range. The 44mm model is down to $259.99, while the two sizes of the smartwatch with LTE connectivity drop to $269.99 and $299.99.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bigger and better. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 brings the best of Wear OS 4 and Samsung's smartwatch features to the table. A large display and full Samsung Wallet app make the Watch 6 a powerful standalone device, while integration with Samsung phones makes the Watch 6 a valuable part of your Galaxy ecosystem. See price at Samsung Save $70.00

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic isn’t left out of the sale, with the 43mm Wi-Fi and LTE models cut to $319.99 and $369.99, respectively. For the larger 47mm configuration, the Black Friday pricing is $249.99 and $399.99.

The savings don’t stop at the bonus prices on these wearables, and the extra deals available depend on where you shop. The widget above takes you directly to Samsung, and the brand is offering a massive $130 price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro when you buy the excellent buds alongside your new watch. Alternatively, enjoying the same Galaxy Watch 6 deals on Amazon lets you add the Galaxy SmartTag 2 at no extra charge, taking your overall savings to $100.

Comments