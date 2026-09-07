Want the latest software on your three-year old Galaxy Watch 6? Samsung has some good news

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

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TL;DR Owners of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic in South Korea are now receiving the One UI 9 Watch beta update.

A full changelog for the Wear OS 7-based update is currently unavailable, though a handful of visual changes are expected.

Samsung has already rolled out One UI 9 Watch beta for the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 7 variants in select regions.

Samsung has been pretty busy over the past couple of weeks, beginning the One UI 9 Watch beta for the Galaxy Watch 8 late last month, followed by the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra last week. It is now officially the turn of 2023’s Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic to get in on the beta action, starting with Samsung’s home region.

Prominent leaker Tarun Vats shared a screenshot on X, obtained via the Korean Samsung community page, depicting the One UI 9 Watch beta update page for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic.

We haven’t seen an official changelog yet, and the screenshot only shows how to sign up for the beta program and download the update. However, users can expect a handful of new changes, especially in the UI department, along with other Wear OS 7-based elements.

Additional reporting by SamMobile reveals the firmware versions for each Galaxy Watch 6 model: Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): R93xXXU2ZZI1

Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm): R94xXXU2ZZI1

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm): R95xXXU2ZZI1

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm): R96xXXU2ZZI1 It’s unclear when or if the One UI 9 Watch beta for the 2023 Galaxy Watch models will expand to the US in the coming days. The beta for the Galaxy Watch 8 has already reached the US, and the Galaxy Watch 7 is also expected to follow suit.

Galaxy Watch owners will welcome the speed at which Samsung continues to churn out betas for its older smartwatches. However, there’s still no word on when the stable version of these updates will reach the company’s smartwatches. But when that day comes, Samsung will likely prioritize its newer smartwatches first, as it did with the beta program.

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