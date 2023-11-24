How to save a record $105 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic today

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Samsung’s Black Friday sale is already admirable, but there’s an extra tip you can use to save a bit more on the flagship devices. The Samsung Shop App gives you $25 off your first purchase on anything over $250 in value, including the beautiful Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. If you stack those savings with the record $80 Black Friday discount currently available, the 43mm model of the high-end smartwatch drops to just $294.99.

This total $105 price drop, assuming it’s your first time shopping on the app, also applies to other models of the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic. By hitting the widget below, you’ll be given the option to go to or download the app. After that, it’s plain sailing.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic The rotating crown is back The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic rocks a rotating bezel! Better equipped than the base Galaxy Watch 6, the Classic model is a powerful watch with updated activity tracking, improved health features, and the full Samsung Wallet app for your mobile payments. See price at Samsung Save $80.00

$295 isn’t even the best price you can get on the wearable, as there’s also the enhanced Black Friday trade-in credit to consider. If you’re upgrading from your previous devices, you can stack a further discount of up to $250 onto your total. It’s very possible that you’ll end up paying less than $100 in total. Not bad for one of the most sought-after smartwatches of 2023.

Tap the widget above to get started, and be mindful that we’re at the business end of the Black Friday sales, so you’re against the clock.

