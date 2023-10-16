The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro plunges to a record-low price of just $329

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Amazon’s second Prime Day of the year may be well behind us, but you can expect to see top deals continue to roll out as the holidays approach. Three fantastic smartwatch deals this Monday morning perfectly highlight this, with our favorite of the offers being a record $121 markdown on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $329 ($121 off)

Not only is this the best price we’ve ever tracked on the previous-generation Samsung smartwatch, it’s not even a close contest. The lowest we’ve seen the wearable hit in previous promotions is around the $360 mark, so today’s 27% discount is not to be missed.

There’s also good news for Samsung fans who insist on picking up the latest flagship smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch 6 is at its lowest price to date of $260 today, and while it’s a modest 13% discount, the device has only been available for a few months. Even the Prime Day 2 sale only saw $30 savings on the device.

As a Samsung alternative, we wanted to spotlight the first price drop on the Garmin Venu 3. The long-awaited successor to the Garmin Venu 2 is even hotter off the production line than the latest Galaxy Watches, having only hit the shelves around six weeks ago. The discount to $430 is your first chance to do better than the premium $450 price tag.

Check out the deals for yourself via the widgets above.

Comments