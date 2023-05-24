Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro drops to $1 off its all-time low price
One of the best smartwatches you can buy just dropped to almost its lowest-ever price. The LTE model of the impressive Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is subject to a big Amazon deal today, giving you a chance to pick it up for just $429.99 ($70 off).
It’s been months since we’ve seen such a great offer on this state-of-the-art Samsung wearable. While it has dipped to this price point a few times since launch, the LTE variant has only ever been cheaper by $1 during the Black Friday 2022 sales. With Father’s Day fast approaching, it could make the ultimate gift for your old man.
Samsung’s best smartwatch offers impressive features and customizable options through One UI Watch 4.5. Navigation is intuitive, and the inclusion of the Google Play Store enhances the experience with Google Maps, Google Pay, and Google Assistant. Samsung Pay and Bixby are also supported. It also excels as a fitness tracker, with the durable device providing essential health statistics such as blood oxygen levels plus resting and active heart rates through an improved sensor package. In short, it’s the ultimate Android smartwatch.
Three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited is thrown into the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deal for good measure. You can check out the deal for yourself via the widget above.