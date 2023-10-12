The Galaxy Watch 5 LTE is cheaper than Prime Day at just $249.99

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Watches were one line of wearables that didn’t get particularly good discounts during the Prime Big Deal Days sale earlier this week. Now it appears that Samsung, or Amazon, had something better in mind. The 44mm LTE model of the Galaxy Watch 5 is down to just $249.99 in a new deal today, saving you $110. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm, LTE) for $249.99 ($110 off)

Not only is that a better price than Prime Day, but it’s actually an all-time low on this model of the hugely popular wearable. The 31% price drop is available on all three styles of the smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm, LTE) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm, LTE) Subtle upgrades make a huge difference The Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch offers a bigger battery, more sturdy body, and more comfortable fit than its predecessor. It supports Google Assistant and Google Maps navigation, while a body composition monitor, skin temperature sensor, and improved sleep tracking makes for an impressive health-tracking product. See price at Amazon Save $110.00

The Galaxy Watch 5 boasts an impressive battery life that lasts up to two days on a single charge, making it a reliable companion for both daily activities and health tracking. The device comes equipped with a body composition monitor, skin temperature sensor, and advanced sleep-tracking capabilities. It’s powered by the Samsung Exynos W920 Dual-core 1.18GHz processor, coupled with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It pairs seamlessly with Android phones, although Samsung phone users will benefit from additional exclusive features.

This Galaxy Watch 5 deal could last one week or one hour, so don’t miss out. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

Comments