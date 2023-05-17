The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is at its lowest price ever

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Best Buy is running an unprecedented one-day sale on one of the best Samsung smartwatches right now. If you catch it in time, you can get the 46mm, Bluetooth model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for just $199.99.

The $180 price drop is unprecedented as far as we’re aware, at least on the larger model of the device. In any event, picking up the hybrid smartwatch at under $200 represents insanely good value.

While the Galaxy Watch 4 range may now play second fiddle to the more recent Galaxy Watch 5 line, these wearables remain exceptional. The Watch 4 Classic in paricular is an excellent blend of style and functionality.

The smartwatch boasts several upgrades on its predecessor, including a physical rotating bezel, a larger and more vibrant display, extended battery life, and enhanced health features. They include an optical heart rate sensor (PPG), an electrocardiogram (ECG), and a bioelectrical impedance (BIA) sensor. Together, they provide a comprehensive overview of your fitness and health as you you work on getting fit for the summer.

There are only hours to run on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal, so don’t sleep on it if you’re interested.

