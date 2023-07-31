Galaxy Smart Tag 2 redesign shown off in certification application

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2 just appeared on the FCC’s website.

The listing shows a whole new design for the device as well as support for UWB.

Usually, FCC listings suggest an imminent launch, so we should see this sometime in 2023.

Samsung launched its first Bluetooth tracker, known as the Galaxy Smart Tag, in January 2021. In other words, it’s been quite a while since the debut. We’ve been wondering if and when we’d see a follow-up, and it looks like that could be quite soon, thanks to an FCC listing.

Over at the FCC’s website (via SamMobile), you can see a slew of information on the upcoming AirTag competitor. As expected, the device will almost certainly hit retail shelves with the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2 name. The device will also get a full redesign, with the listing showing what appears to be a retail-ready version. Check it out below:

As you can see, the rounded square design of the original tracker is gone. In its place, we have a pill-shaped device with a substantial cutout at the top, presumably to assist in attaching it to keys, backpacks, and other objects.

Unfortunately, the listing does not reference any dimensions for the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2. We assume this would be quite small, but it’s impossible to tell from what we have seen so far. Hopefully, more information will come down the pipeline soon.

Elsewhere in the listing, we can see that the tracker supports ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. This should allow for more accurate tracking with supported devices. The difference between Bluetooth tracking and UWB tracking is the difference between knowing the smart tag is in the house and knowing that it is specifically in the living room under the reclining chair. If you’ll remember, the Galaxy Smart Tag Plus supported UWB, but the original Galaxy Smart Tag did not. This FCC listing heavily suggests Samsung would only launch one Smart Tag 2 model.

Most of the time, FCC listings such as this one suggest an imminent public launch of a product. It’s very likely we’ll see this launch before the end of the year. However, with Google’s more accurate Find My Device network delayed, it’s possible Samsung could be holding back until 2024. We’ll know more in the coming weeks, but at least we know what it looks like!

