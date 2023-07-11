The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus just dropped by $400 for Prime members

The Samsung Galaxy Tab line represents the creme de la creme of Android tablets , with models to suit all budgets. Almost every slate in the Samsung stable is on offer during Amazon Prime Day , and at least three variants have plunged to all-time low prices. We’re here to spotlight the best Galaxy Tab Prime Day offers available.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is one of the best tablets on the market, and it’s also subject to the biggest markdowns during the epic sales event. For example, the 512GB model was listed at its retail price of $1,199.99 just yesterday, but right now, you can pick it up for only $799.99 . It boasts a large 12.4-inch AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor for lag-free performance, excellent battery life, and S Pen support. The feature-packed tablet hasn’t dropped below $1,000 in price this year, so this deal is rather special.

If you like that discount but it’s a bit beyond your price range, the rest of the Galaxy Tab Prime Day deals will almost certainly have something to interest you:

Don’t fret if you’re not yet a Prime member and you’re worried about how much it could cost. There’s a free 30-day trial to the service on offer from Amazon, which can be used to get your Prime Day shopping done and then canceled before you’re charged anything.