Galaxy Tab S9 FE European prices leak: Bad news for the fans?

TL;DR European prices for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets have leaked online.

It seems like the tablets could start at ~$594.

That would make Samsung’s FE slates more expensive than rival tablets.

We’re expecting the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series to launch before the year is out, bringing a cheaper but still feature-packed Android tablet experience to the table.

Now, SamInsider has reported on European pricing for the new tablets, citing a retail listing. The outlet says the 6GB/128GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE with Wi-Fi only will cost €549.99 (~$594). Meanwhile, the 8GB/128GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus will purportedly start at €749.99 (~$810).

By comparison, the Galaxy Tab S9 starts at €899 (~$971) in Europe, while the Tab S9 Plus starts at €1,119 (~$1,208) and the Tab S9 Ultra has a €1,339 (~$1,446) starting price.

We’re not 100% sure about the outlet’s track record, so we’d advise you to take this latest leak with a pinch of salt. Nevertheless, this would be fairly steep pricing if true, being more expensive than tablets like the OnePlus Pad and Xiaomi Pad 6.

There are plenty of leaked Galaxy Tab S9 FE series specs already. The two slates are tipped to share a mid-range Exynos 1380 chipset, 128GB of base storage, and a side fingerprint scanner. Otherwise, the Plus model will apparently offer a dual rear camera system, a bigger screen, and a larger battery.

