The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a standout deal of the Samsung winter sale

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Discover Samsung Winter Sale is off to a flying start today. While your eyes might be immediately drawn to the sizeable savings on the biggest ticket items, we’re more keen to spotlight the tempting Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE deals available. With the right trade-in, you could pick up the new Samsung tablet for under $150. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $399.99 ($50 off)

There’s a $50 price drop on the Android tablet for all-comers, which isn’t bad on a tablet that starts at $450 for the base model, especially as it’s only been available for two months. The same discount is also available on its stablemate, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus. It’s available for $549.99 ($50 off) before any trade-in credit.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Essential features in a 10-inch Android tablet Available in Wi-Fi or 5G variants, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is an affordable take on the powerful Tab S9 line. An Exynos chipset powers a WUXGA+ 10.9-inch display, which is backed by 6GB or 8GB of RAM and128GB or 256GB of storage. See price at Samsung Save $50.00

These savings can then be stacked with the trade-in value for your old device, which needn’t be a Samsung model or even a tablet. There’s credit available on your old device, even if it’s an LG phone or a Fossil smartwatch. While the maximum trade-in value available is $350, which would reduce the 6GB variant of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE to just $49.99, you’re realistically going to save a bit less than that. For instance, upgrading from the old Galaxy Tab S7 FE means you’ll have only $239.99 to pay for its successor. Switching up a newer device such as something from the Tab S8 series can easily reduce that by significantly more.

Every older device has a specific trade-in value, so hit the widget above to find out how cheap you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

Comments