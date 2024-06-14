Deal slashes over $200 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The deals on top tech are ramping up as we hurtle towards Prime Day. The latest fantastic offer that we’ve spotted is a 25% price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. The top-rated Android tablet is over $200 right now at just $599. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $599 ($201 off)

The biggest savings are only available on the beige colorway of the 128GB model, but other variants of the tablet are also on sale. For instance, there’s a $130 markdown on the 256GB Graphite Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. The big brother of the Tab S9 is available for $869.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 The smallest member of the Galaxy Tab S9 family gets some big upgrades The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 gets an AMOLED makeover. The new display plus a premium aluminum frame, large speakers, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset all make for a capable tablet. See price at Amazon Save $200.99

The Galaxy Tab S9 catches the eye with its 11-inch AMOLED display, which looks fantastic and is easy to view from many angles. It offers a responsive 120Hz refresh rate that competes with all of the best tablets on the market. The slate is compact and lightweight at just 498g and is also protected by an aluminum chassis. The Tab S9’s quad speakers deliver impressive sound quality, and its IP68 rating adds a layer of durability. The powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor partners with 8GB RAM in this model, and the device comes with the S Pen, plus five years of security updates.

Hit the widget above to check out the deal while it’s still available.

