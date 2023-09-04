Score a free Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 storage upgrade for Labor Day

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Best Buy is also in on the Labor Day Samsung tablet action, offering the same discount on the 512GB model of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. That reduces the price to the cost of the 256GB version at $1,199.99 — effectively doubling your storage for free.

The Galaxy Tab S9 impresses in so many areas that it’s hard to know where to start, but the display is a clear highlight. Boasting an 11-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED panel, the Tab S9 has transitioned from its predecessor’s TFT LCD, ensuring sharper visuals and smoother animations. This display enhancement is complemented by the Vision Booster feature, designed to optimize visibility in bright conditions.

In terms of design, the tablet exudes a premium feel, and audio enthusiasts will appreciate the 20% larger stereo speakers on the device — now enhanced with Dolby Atmos support. The camera setup on the Tab S9 is streamlined, featuring a single 13MP lens for the rear and a 12MP shooter for selfies. Under the hood, It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, and the battery has received a notable 400mAh boost, now housing an 8,400mAh cell. It even provides for that increasingly rare feature of flagship devices these days: expandable storage via a microSD slot.

These Galaxy Tab S9 deals may not last much longer than the long weekend, so check them out while you can via the widgets above.

Comments