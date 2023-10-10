Hurry! Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE down to $399.99 in Lightning Deal

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Lightning Deals are always the biggest savings in major Amazon sales but they’re also the most difficult to catch. We’ve spotted this huge discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE fairly early, but it looks as if the deal will be done in under two hours. If you’re lucky enough to be here in time, you could pick up the Samsung tablet for just $399.99. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $399.99

The flash deal is on the larger 256GB storage variant of the tablet, dropping it to the same deal price as the 64GB model. In the two years since the release of the slate, we’ve never previously tracked the price this low.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a mid-range tablet that offers a large 12.4-inch display and comes with Samsung’s signature S Pen stylus. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and comes with 6GB of RAM in this configuration, as well as the ability to expand the storage with microSD support up to 1TB. It boasts a robust 10,090mAh battery that can deliver more than 12 hours of screen-on time. The device also includes AKG-tuned Dolby Atmos speakers and runs on Android with Samsung’s One UI.

You need to be a Prime member to capitalize on this Lightning Deal, but the 30-day free trial can be used for just this purpose. Hit the button below to find out if you’ve still got time to snag the deal.

