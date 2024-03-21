Latest Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) leak reveals new 'Mint' color

91mobiles

TL;DR A leak has surfaced new images of the refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

This latest leak appears to reveal a new “Mint” colorway for the line.

The leak is said to have been found on “official listings.”

Recently, we’ve been seeing leaks here and there about Samsung’s upcoming mid-range tablet — the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The latest leak may have shed some insight on a new color that could be coming to the line.

According to 91Mobiles, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) appeared on some “official listings.” These listings have presumably been taken down, but it appears not before the outlet could grab a few images.

In prior leaks, we’ve seen the mid-range tablet in black and pink colors. However, this new leak gives us a variant clad in light green. This color option is reportedly called “Mint” and the color extends to the tablet’s S Pen.

Earlier this month, we learned that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) will likely be largely similar to the device that launched back in 2022. That means a 10.4-inch LCD display, the same 8MP rear shooter and 5MP front camera, and a 7,040mAh battery.

However, it’s said that there will be a change in the chip powering the device. Instead of having a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, Samsung is rumored to be switching to an Exynos 1280 SoC.

We still don’t have any information on when Samsung plans to release this refresh. But the increase in leaks suggest we could be getting close.

