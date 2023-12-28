The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite just got a record 49% price drop

If you like the idea of a Samsung tablet but don’t have north of $500 to spend, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the model for you. It’s decent value at its $430 retail price, but a record Amazon deal today has dropped the outlay on the 128GB model to just $219.99 — almost half price. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (128GB) for $219.99 ($210 off)

The 2022 version of this Android tablet has been on the market for some time now, but shopping for a slate in this price bracket probably means that you’re more interested in quality and performance than having the most cutting-edge bells and whistles. The tablet has been on sale before, but never with such a huge markdown as it has today. The base 64GB model is also well discounted at $199.99, but you might as well pay the extra $20 for double the storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a bright 10.4-inch display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor in this more recent iteration of the slate. It includes dual Dolby Atmos-certified speakers for respectable audio while streaming, plus an impressive 7,040mAh battery that can give you 12 hours of use on a single charge. It also comes with the S Pen included, making it a good choice for creative types on a budget. The device sports an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, adding basic photography and good video call functionality. The deal is available on all three colorways: Oxford Gray, Angora Blue, and Chiffon Rose.

