Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) finally gets an official announcement and launch date

TL;DR Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024).

The specs are mostly the same as the 2022 release, except for the SoC.

The tablet will launch on March 28.

Despite the silent launch in Romania, Samsung’s refreshed budget-friendly Android tablet was never officially announced. So as Spider-Man says, “Alright, people, let’s do this one last time.” The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) has been announced and it’s launching soon.

In a blog post shared today, Samsung officially revealed the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024). There will be two versions to choose from, which include Wi-Fi and LTE models.

As previous leaks suggested, Samsung is offering the tablet in three color options: Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Mint. The company says both models will also be compatible with the S Pen and other Galaxy devices.

This refresh is largely similar to the S6 Lite that launched back in 2022. As a result, you’ll be getting the same 60Hz 10.4-inch TFT display with a 2000 x 1200 resolution, 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras, 7,040mAh battery, and 15W charging support as before. You can also expect 4GB of RAM with your choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The one area that has been changed, however, is the processor. Instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G that appeared in the 2022 model, the 2024 version comes with an Exynos 1280 chip and runs Android 14.

Although Samsung has finally given its refreshed tablet an official announcement, it still hasn’t provided a price. However, we do now know that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) will go on sale on March 28.

