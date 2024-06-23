This is our first look at the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, and the notch is here to stay

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra renders have leaked online.

The images show a premium tablet that looks virtually identical to the Tab S9 Ultra.

Expect a display notch and thin design once again, but there’s no word on other specs or a launch date.

We’ve already seen the first Galaxy Tab S10 series leaks and rumors appearing online, and a trusted source has now posted renders for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Steve ‘OnLeaks’ Hemmerstoffer and Android Headlines posted apparent Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra renders online. Check the image above and the gallery below to get a look.

The renders show a tablet with a similar design as the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, featuring the same display notch that hosts two selfie cameras. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra also retains the previous tablet’s magnetic S Pen holder on the back and the same dual rear camera design.

Other design-related details include what appears to be a metal design, quad speakers (two on each side), and power and volume keys at the top.

The outlet also posted dimensions, claiming that the new tablet measures 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.45mm. That makes it virtually identical to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (326.4 x 208.6 x 5.5mm).

There’s no word on other specs, but we’re expecting a flagship processor, an OLED screen, and Galaxy AI features. The launch date is another mystery as it doesn’t seem like Samsung is gearing up for a tablet launch next month at its Unpacked event.

