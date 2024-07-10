Where's the Galaxy Tab S10 series? Samsung confirms it's coming soon

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR A regional Samsung executive has confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S10 series is in the works.

The representative added that the tablets would be available before the end of the year.

Samsung just revealed a host of products at its Unpacked event in Paris, but we didn’t see the Galaxy Tab S10 series on the day. Fortunately, a company executive revealed that the new tablets are indeed in the works.

“There will be a Tab S10 series,” a Samsung South Africa representative told Android Authority, adding that they couldn’t offer more details.

However, the representative did confirm that the Tab S10 series would be available before the end of the year. So, those in the market for a premium Android tablet won’t have to wait until the Galaxy S25 series launch, which is expected in January 2025.

Samsung’s new tablets generally offer OLED screens, S Pens, and the latest Snapdragon flagship silicon. But recent leaks suggest the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra could pack a flagship-tier MediaTek Dimensity 9300 series chipset.

The new slates will presumably feature a variety of Galaxy AI features too. We’re expecting the Drawing Assist function, in particular, to land on these tablets given that they typically come with S Pens. This allows you to scribble a drawing with the S Pen and have AI turn it into artwork.

