Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 price leak offers a pleasant surprise

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus could see a price drop for the 512GB model.

It’s unclear if Samsung plans to implement similar price cuts across the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup.

Samsung’s new tablets are expected to launch next month.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is the next big launch for Samsung before it comes out with the Galaxy S25 lineup. As the release of the new tablets draws closer, two separate sets of leaks have revealed their possible pricing.

The most recent information comes from tipster and WinFuture writer Roland Quandt. According to his information, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with 256GB storage will be priced at $999, the same as the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus from last year. But the good news is that the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with 512GB storage is now expected to come in at $1,119, down from last year’s price of $1,199 for the Tab S9 Plus with 512GB storage. That’s a price drop of $80 for the new tablet, making it cheaper than the 13-inch Apple iPad Pro. It’s unclear if Samsung plans to implement similar price drops for other 512GB models in the Galaxy Tab S10 series.

Meanwhile, a separate leak from September 7 revealed the Swiss pricing information for the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra, suggesting that the tablets could be a bit pricier than last year. Precisely speaking, the report suggested that the new tablets could be CHF 150 (~$176) to CHF 170 (~$200) costlier than their predecessors from last year. However, given that the outlet reporting this information is lesser known for its leaks, we don’t place as much confidence in its leak compared to Quandt’s information.

When is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series coming out?

The mystery around the price of the Galaxy Tab S10 series will end soon, as Samsung has confirmed the tablets will launch later this year. The company told Android Authority as much, and a trusted leaker later revealed that the launch will happen in October.

Thanks to leaked images and accompanying information, we don’t expect any major design changes on the new Samsung flagship tablets. The biggest change could come in the form of MediaTek chips. It’s believed that Samsung will use the Dimensity 9300 Plus on the Galaxy Tab S10 series, but it’s unclear if the chip will vary in different regions.

