Deal: Score $185 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

With the weather bleak and the holiday festivities in the rearview mirror, treating yourself to some new tech can be just the tonic. Holiday pricing hasn’t quite gone away either if you know where to look, with this Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus deal being a shining example. The 512GB model of the powerhouse Android tablet is down to just $934.99 on Amazon right now. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus (512GB) for $934.99 ($185 off)

The Platinum Silver colorway of this larger storage variant is the only one available directly from Amazon, though a third-party seller has a great price on the Moonstone Gray version. If you don’t need all of that storage, the 256GB model of the same tablet is down to only $851 ($149 off).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus (512GB) Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus (512GB) Portable productivity The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus offers up a beautiful 12.4-inch display, high-resolution stylus input, and enough power to replace a small laptop. See price at Amazon Save $185.00

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus boasts a gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display — perfect for watching movies, sketching, or getting work done. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chip and 12GB of RAM, so whether you’re editing photos, juggling apps, or streaming, it doesn’t skip a beat. The S Pen, included in the box, is useful for note-taking and drawing, with great handwriting recognition built right in. The quad speakers pump out rich, full sound, and a massive 10,090mAh battery will keep you going all day.

This Galaxy Tab S10 Plus deal could end at a moment’s notice, so don’t miss out. Hit the widget above to take a look.

You might like

Comments