Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus plunges by $300, and more Prime tablet deals
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale is approaching its final hours, but there’s no let-up in the quality of the offers. On the contrary, some of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals we’ve tracked all year are available today, including a massive $300 price drop on the high-end Galaxy Tab S8 Plus.
The markdown on the 128GB model of the Android tablet reduces it to its lowest price in six months at just $599.99. It features a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM. The device comes with an S Pen stylus, which has a reduced touch response time and offers various software features for creative and productivity tasks. Additional features include face unlock, an in-display fingerprint reader, and four speakers tuned by AKG Audio.
You’re good to go if you’re a Prime member, and if you’re not, you can become one for a month thanks to the 30-day free trial.
There are Galaxy Tab deals to suit all budgets. Here are some other highlights:
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109.99 ($50 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (64GB) for $179.99 ($100 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 (128GB, Wi-Fi) for ($146 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $229.99 ($120 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $399.99 ($130 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for $499.99 ($200 off)
Samsung isn’t the only manufacturer slashing prices on its tablets. You can check out more of the slates on sale via the button below, but don’t forget that you only have until midnight to catch the discounts.