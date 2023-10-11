The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus plunges by $300, and more Prime tablet deals

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale is approaching its final hours, but there’s no let-up in the quality of the offers. On the contrary, some of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals we’ve tracked all year are available today, including a massive $300 price drop on the high-end Galaxy Tab S8 Plus.

The markdown on the 128GB model of the Android tablet reduces it to its lowest price in six months at just $599.99. It features a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM. The device comes with an S Pen stylus, which has a reduced touch response time and offers various software features for creative and productivity tasks. Additional features include face unlock, an in-display fingerprint reader, and four speakers tuned by AKG Audio.

You’re good to go if you’re a Prime member, and if you’re not, you can become one for a month thanks to the 30-day free trial.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus A flagship Android tablet with plenty of power to spare If you want a powerful Android tablet but don't want to shell out the big bucks, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a good option. It doesn't have all the crazy power of the Tab S8 Ultra, but should make most users happy. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

Comments