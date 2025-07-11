Catch a very rare 30% price drop on the best cheap Android tablet

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

For the first time, it’s day four of Amazon Prime Day, and the deals on popular tech gadgets show no signs of slowing down. The 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus discount caught our eye this morning, given that we named it the best cheap Android tablet. It’s 30% more affordable today. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for $189.99 (30% off)

For this limited-time event, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is available for $189.99, down from its usual price of $269.99. This isn’t quite the lowest price ever, but it was only $10 cheaper for a single day back in December, according to our tracker. This is undoubtedly the best deal on the device we’ve tracked this year. There are similarly good deals on the 64GB model.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus features an 11-inch TFT LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals for everyday browsing and media consumption. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor at its core supports up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via microSD.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus (128GB) Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus (128GB) Samsung's entry-level tablet is the best it's ever been. Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A series gets even better with an upgraded processor, smooth 90Hz display, and a new, lower price. See price at Amazon Save $80.00 Prime Deal

The device’s quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support adds an enhanced audio dimension, perfect for watching movies or playing games. Running on Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1, the tablet also supports Samsung DeX, allowing a desktop-like experience for productivity tasks. With a 7,040mAh battery, users can enjoy up to 13 hours of video playback, though a full charge with the 15W charger requires a bit of patience.

Prime Day deals like this one are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you’re not a member yet, subscribing is a great way to take advantage of such offers. Plus, there’s a 30-day free trial available, so you can enjoy these benefits and see if Prime works for you.