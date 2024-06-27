The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is the best cheap tablet, and it is cheaper today!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is the best affordable Android tablet you can find. It’s significantly cheaper than the higher-end models at $220, but it is also much more capable than the ultra-affordable pads, such as the Amazon Fire tablets. And if you want an even sweeter deal, right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for a record-low price of $160. Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for just $160!

This deal is currently available from Amazon, and you get your pick between two different colors: Graphite and Silver. It’s not labeled as a limited-time deal or anything similar, so it just seems like a normal deal for now. This also means we don’t know how long the offer will stand, though. And this is the lowest we’ve ever seen the product go for.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Samsung's entry-level tablet is the best it's ever been. Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A series gets even better with an upgraded processor, smooth 90Hz display, and a new, lower price. See price at Amazon Save $60.00

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a lot of tablet for this price. In our Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus review we praise the device for its excellent design, sizeable 11-inch display, smooth 90Hz refresh rate, and a great update commitment. Samsung has committed to update the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus up to Android 16, and it should receive security updates until 2027.

Performance is also pretty good, considering it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and 4-8GB of RAM. In our experience, we were also able to extend the battery life up to about 3-4 days! It’s pretty impressive, especially for an affordable tablet like this one.

We can’t think of any Android tablet that will offer this much bang for your buck, especially at a $160 discounted price. If you’re in the market for a good budget pad, go get this deal before it’s gone!

