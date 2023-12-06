The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a steal at just $104.99

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

The holiday sales are the ideal time to pick up a new Samsung tablet, and that doesn’t mean a large outlay. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the budget offering from the brand, which is more in line with the pricing of the Amazon Fire tablets, but with Samsung engineering. A 34% price drop on the Tab A7 Lite gives you a limited window to pick it up for just $104.99. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $104.99 ($55 off)

This offer is on the 32GB model, but there’s a similar markdown in percentage terms on the 64GB variant. The larger storage configuration is available for only $129.99 ($70 off). A further $30 can be knocked off the price of either Android tablet if you have a device to trade in. This modest credit is only worthwhile if it’s a forgotten device gathering dust, but it could leave you with only $74.99 to pay on the 32GB Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite A solid tablet at an affordable price. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has well-rounded software with three years of major OS updates and four years of security patch updates. It is equipped with a headphone jack, and the storage is expandable. See price at Samsung Save $55.00

This affordable entry-level tablet offers a compact 8.7-inch TFT LCD display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T processor. While the storage referenced above is limited, it has that increasingly rare feature — expandable storage up to 1TB. The tablet boasts a sturdy aluminum body, promising 10-12 hours of battery life, and runs on Android 11 with updates promised. Key features include Wi-Fi and optional LTE connectivity, USB-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. It’s far from high-end by any means, but as a budget option, it balances essential functionalities with a premium build.

This is a limited-time offer, so check it out while you can via the widget above.

