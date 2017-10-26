Android tablets aren’t the most popular thing in the world in 2017. But, some companies, like Samsung, are still pumping them out. It has been pretty committed to the cause throughout the years and today, it took the wraps off a new tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A is a compact tablet with a huge battery, expandable storage, and a $230 price tag.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A features an 8-inch 1200 x 800 display that can reach up to 480 nits of brightness. It comes with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage that be expanded by 256 GB via a micro SD card. Rounding out the specs are a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 8 MP rear-mounted camera, 5 MP front-facing camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery. And, even though Android Oreo has been out for a few months now, the Galaxy Tab A will come with Android 7.1.1. Nougat.

See also: Best cheap Android tablets

While the specs are decidedly midrange, Samsung thinks it can win people over on software. It’s including Kids Mode which will provide children with games and videos from content providers that Samsung has teamed up with. Kids Mode includes 5,000 exclusive game and video titles from The LEGO group, including the popular apps LEGO Batman: Beyond Gotham and LEGO NINJAGO: Shadow of RONI.

Samsung Kids is a subscription service provided by Samsung, but there’s no requirement that you join if you pick up the Galaxy Tab A. That being said, Samsung is including $100 worth of premium games, books, movies, and TV with the purchase of the tablet to wet your appetite.

If the Samsung Galaxy Tab A sounds enticing, you’ll be able to pick one up starting Wednesday, November 1, for $229.99. It’ll come in either Black and Silver on Samsung.com.