Your Galaxy phone is about to get very strange

TL;DR Samsung has released free Stranger Things themes and wallpapers for Galaxy phones.

You can download them from the Galaxy Store if you have the Netflix app installed.

The pack is only available from January 12 to February 22, so don’t wait too long.

Stranger Things may be over for good, but that’s not stopping Samsung from leaning hard into hype. To celebrate the final season of the mega-hit series, the company is now rolling out special Stranger Things theme packs and wallpapers for Galaxy phones. These new theme packs will be available for a limited time and will allow fans of the Netflix show to turn their homescreens into a scene from Hawkins or the Upside Down.

Samsung says the new Stranger Things theme and five live-action wallpapers will be available to Galaxy users in 186 countries starting January 12. You can download these from the Galaxy Store. All you need to do is have the Netflix app installed or launch it once, after which, the content is free to grab.

The pack includes a full Galaxy theme plus wallpapers inspired by Season 5, featuring familiar locations and characters from the show. Samsung says the visuals are meant to match the dark, eerie, neon-soaked vibe fans know and love.

This isn’t Samsung and Netflix’s first Stranger Things collaboration. The two companies also teamed up for Stranger Things Season 4 themes and, more recently, for a K-pop Demon Hunters pack.

Samsung says the new Stranger Things themes work on Galaxy phones running Android 15 or 16, but not all models are supported. Meanwhile, Wallpapers will work on Galaxy phones running Android 8 or newer. The pack is available from January 12 to February 22, and Samsung warns it could be pulled at any time.

