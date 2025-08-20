Samsung reveals top apps downloaded by US Galaxy users this summer

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has revealed a ranked list of the top apps Galaxy users downloaded from the Galaxy Store this summer.

The company will release similar lists going forward to showcase the Galaxy Store’s most downloaded apps.

Samsung TV Plus took the top spot in the rankings this summer, followed by a mix of streaming services, mobile games, and productivity apps.

For the first time ever, Samsung has released a ranking of the most downloaded apps from the Galaxy Store in the US. The list, shared with Android Authority, includes a mix of streaming services, mobile games, and productivity apps that Galaxy users reached for the most between June 1 and August 12, 2025.

Topping the chart was Samsung TV Plus, reflecting the growing popularity of the free ad-supported streaming service that also comes bundled with many Galaxy phones. Music and podcast fans pushed Spotify into the No. 2 spot, while, peculiarly, Microsoft Outlook grabbed the No. 3 spot.

Entertainment apps drove much of the activity on the Galaxy Store, with TikTok, Netflix, and SiriusXM all landing in Samsung’s top 10 list. Casual and survival gaming also claimed some rankings, with titles like The Walking Dead: Survivors, Klondike Adventures, and Left to Survive making the list. The AI-powered search app Perplexity also cracked the top 10. Here’s the full list of the most downloaded Galaxy Store apps in ranked order

Samsung Galaxy Store’s top 10 downloads of summer 2025

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Samsung TV Plus

Spotify: Music and Podcasts

Microsoft Outlook

The Walking Dead: Survivors

TikTok

Klondike Adventures: Farm Game

Left to Survive for Samsung

Perplexity

SiriusXM

Netflix Samsung says it plans to release seasonal rundowns of Galaxy Store downloads moving forward, offering ongoing insight into the most used apps by Galaxy. Notably, the list doesn’t account for Google Play Store downloads by Galaxy users.

