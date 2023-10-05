Galaxy SmartTag2 launched: A more durable, longer lasting tracker

Samsung

Samsung has announced the Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker.

The new tag now offers an IP67 rating and up to 700 days of battery life.

Expect to pay $29.99 for the tag when it goes on sale. Samsung hopped aboard the tracker tag market in 2021 with the Galaxy SmartTag, shortly followed by the SmartTag Plus. The company is now upping the ante with the launch of the Galaxy SmartTag 2.

The new tracking tag brings a number of improvements over the previous tags. For starters, Samsung says the SmartTag 2 enjoys a 50% boost to battery life in normal mode, now lasting for up to 500 days. We also get a power-saving mode which can deliver up to 700 days of battery life.

Samsung has also beefed up durability, as the Galaxy SmartTag 2 has an IP67 rating for proper dust and water resistance. That’s a solid improvement over the SmartTag Plus’s IP52 splash resistance.

What else does the SmartTag 2 bring to the table? There are also a few more new features worth knowing. For one, there’s a lost mode that lets you add contact info to a tag via a message. This way, when someone discovers an item (or pet) with the SmartTag 2 attached, they can scan the tag and see this contact info. Thankfully, this feature works on non-Samsung phones with NFC.

We’ve also got an improved Compass View feature, an upgraded SmartThings Find app, and automatic synchronization of your SmartTag 2 to your new phone if you switch handsets.

If there is any downside, it’s that the SmartTag 2 doesn’t seem to support Android’s Find My network. So if you’ve got a non-Samsung phone with UWB, you can’t get in on the action.

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 will be available from October 11, starting at $29.99.

