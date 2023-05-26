The best Android tablet is a top deal in this $300 price drop

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus tops several of our best lists, including the best Samsung tablets and best Android tablets. Noteworthy deals on this high-end slate are few and far between, but it just dropped by $300 to an enticing price of $599.99 on Amazon.

This deal matches the best price we’ve ever seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and even then, it has only ever briefly dropped to this price for a matter of a few days. One downside is that the biggest discount only applies to the Pink Gold colorway of the tablet. But if you’re saving 33% in the process, then you may not be too concerned about that. You can always throw a case or cover on it if you’re not partial to the look.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus A flagship Android tablet with plenty of power to spare If you want a powerful Android tablet but don't want to shell out the big bucks, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a good option. It doesn't have all the crazy power of the Tab S8 Ultra, but should make most users happy. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a feature-rich Android tablet that offers a premium build and a thin design reminiscent of Apple’s iPad Pro. It includes a stylus similar to the Apple Pencil too. A clear highlight is the 12.4-inch AMOLED display that delivers a crisp and bright visual experience, ranking among the best tablet screens available. Performance is solid thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset plus 8GB of RAM, and the 128GB of storage is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The fleeting nature of such deep discounts on this tablet coupled with the fact that only one color is on sale suggests to us that you might not have long to take advantage of the offer. The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus deal widget above takes you there.

