Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra hits new record-low price only days after first discount

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series got its first discount only a couple of days ago, saving you up to $200 on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Well, it just got even cheaper! Amazon is now offering the Black model of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra for just $1,079, which is equivalent to a $220.99 discount. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra for just $1,079 ($220.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. The discount applies only to the Black color version. All other variants are $1,099, which is still an awesome price.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Powerful flagship with top-tier cameras, AI, and privacy features. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung's slimmest and lightest Ultra yet, pairing a 6.9-inch display with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and a redesigned cooling system. It doubles down on imaging with a brighter 200MP main camera, upgraded zoom, advanced 8K video features, and Ultra-exclusive privacy and Galaxy AI tools. See price at Amazon Save $220.99 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is no joke, and it’s usually a whopping $1,299.99. If you’ve been itching for one, this is your chance to get one at a more reasonable price.

If you go for it, this thing will not disappoint. It is a beast of a smartphone and makes no compromises. In fact, I am pretty sure we’re going to add it to our list of the best Android phones soon.

For starters, it is large and in charge, featuring a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a sharp QHD+ resolution and a smooth 12Hz refresh rate. Of course, this one is special in that it is the only one in the series with S Pen support. This adds a whole level of input you can’t easily find in the smartphone world.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The rest of the experience is just as impressive, starting with performance. This phone is supercharged by a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 12GB of RAM.

The camera is also among the best in the mobile market, thanks to software enhancements and awesome hardware. It has 200MP, 50MP, 50MP, and 10MP shooters. The battery capacity is pretty good at 5,000 mAh. It also charges at 60W wired and 25W wireless, a nice step up for Samsung’s flagship series.

This phone is something else, and we’re sure many of you are getting it. Why not grab it while it’s at its lowest historical price?

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