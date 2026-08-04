Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra drops 25% to its best non-Prime-Day price

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

Amazon has cut the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to $977, down from its $1,299.99 recommended retail price. That saves you $322.99, which is a 25% discount relative to the RRP, and it is a strong price for Samsung’s top Galaxy phone.

This deal is worth a look now because it sits below the lowest price we saw in the last 30 days and is the joint-lowest price ever outside the Prime Day sale. On top of that, the Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 4.7-star rating, which should give buyers extra confidence.

The phone itself is built as the top model in the S26 lineup. It has a 6.9-inch display and a 200MP main camera, plus upgraded telephoto hardware for brighter zoom shots and better low-light performance. Samsung also added a built-in Privacy Display that makes the screen harder for nearby people to see in public, which is handy on trains, buses, and in coffee shops.

Samsung is also putting a big focus on Galaxy AI here. Features include proactive on-screen suggestions, smarter summaries, and creative and photo editing tools. Taken together, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is aimed at people who want a premium phone for productivity, media, photography, and content creation, rather than a major redesign compared to the last model.

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