Another victim of RAM crisis: The Galaxy S26 series is more expensive this year

TL;DR The base Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are both more expensive in the US than last year’s phones.

The Galaxy S26 is ~$39 more expensive than the equivalent Galaxy S25, while the S26 Plus is $99 more expensive than the S25 Plus.

This news follows skyrocketing RAM and storage prices, along with price hikes for other components.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 phones are here, and one pressing question is whether they’ll be more expensive than the Galaxy S25 range. Well, we now have an answer, and you’re not going to like it.

Samsung confirmed US pricing for the Galaxy S26 phones, and the Galaxy S26 now starts at $899. This price applies to the 256GB model, as Samsung has dropped the 128GB base model this time.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Privacy display • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy • Power AI features • MSRP: $1,299.99 Powerful flagship with top-tier cameras, AI, and privacy features. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung's slimmest and lightest Ultra yet, pairing a 6.9-inch 10-bit display with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and a redesigned cooling system. It doubles down on imaging with a brighter 200MP main camera, upgraded zoom, advanced 8K video features, and Ultra-exclusive privacy and Galaxy AI tools. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon See price at Amazon Save $400.00







Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S26 Powerful performance • New Galaxy AI features • Bigger Battery MSRP: $899.99 Compact flagship with Galaxy AI and strong performance The compact flagship of the lineup, pairing a slightly larger display with solid battery life, fast performance, and the full suite of Galaxy AI features in a more affordable package. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $300.00

Nevertheless, this is $100 more expensive than the base Galaxy S25’s launch price. It’s also worth noting that the 256GB Galaxy S25 launched at $859.99, so you’re still paying ~$39 more for the same amount of storage.

What about other Galaxy S26 series models, though? The Galaxy S26 Plus starts at $1,099 for the 256GB model, which is a $99 increase over the S25 Plus. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is the odd one out, as it maintains the same $1,299 price tag as its predecessor.

Do you think the Galaxy S26 is worth it for $899? 11 votes Yes, definitely 18 % No, I don't 55 % It wasn't worth it for $800, let alone $899 27 %

These increases come as Samsung and the rest of the smartphone industry grapples with skyrocketing memory and storage prices, along with price hikes for other components. This is bad news for other smartphone makers, suggesting that if Samsung isn’t immune to price hikes, then others will definitely be affected.

In other words, don’t be surprised if the Nothing Phone 4a series, Xiaomi 17 series, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and Pixel 11 phones are all more expensive than their predecessors. Alternatively, some manufacturers might offer few upgrades (e.g., Pixel 10a) or even some downgraded specs to maintain the same price tag as their previous phones.

Follow