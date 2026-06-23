Prime pick: Samsung Galaxy S26 falls from $900 to record-low of just $699.99

Shoppers looking for a compact flagship phone with strong performance, a fast display, and a flexible camera setup should have the Samsung Galaxy S26 on their radar. Prime Day 2026 is making that much easier with a price drop worth a close look.

This deal brings the 256GB unlocked Samsung Galaxy S26 in Black down to $699.99, compared to its $899.99 RRP. That works out to a 22% discount relative to the recommended retail price. Its previous low sat at $799.99, so this is the best price we’ve tracked by a long way.

The phone runs Android 16 with One UI 8.5. Samsung also includes Galaxy AI features for search, editing, assistance, and productivity. Inside, you get a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

The hardware continues with a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Around back, there is a triple camera system with 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lenses. Samsung lists a 4,300mAh battery with up to 25W wired charging, and this unlocked version supports U.S. carriers. A 1-year warranty is included, and the phone has a 4.7 review score.

You’ll need Amazon Prime to get this discount. If you’re not a member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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