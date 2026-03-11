Samsung Galaxy S26 series deals: You can still get a free gift card!

Paul Jones / Android Authority

These offers are available from Amazon. They apply to all available color versions, so you can pick your favorite and get the free gift card.

Now that the pre-order frenzy is gone, we can see more clearly, and it seems like there are still good deals on the Samsung Galaxy S26 devices. Granted, these offers aren’t as hot now, but getting a free gift card with your purchase this soon after launch is still a great incentive. Especially for high-demand products like the Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra.

You really can’t go wrong with any of these, but we know it’s a bit hard to pick the right one for your specific needs. Let’s go over some of the differences together.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra + $200 Amazon Gift Card Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra + $200 Amazon Gift Card Powerful flagship with top-tier cameras, AI, and privacy features. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung's slimmest and lightest Ultra yet, pairing a 6.9-inch 10-bit display with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and a redesigned cooling system. It doubles down on imaging with a brighter 200MP main camera, upgraded zoom, advanced 8K video features, and Ultra-exclusive privacy and Galaxy AI tools. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

If you want to go all out and get the best of the best, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is undoubtedly it. It makes no sacrifices and is likely to be the most sought-after smartphone of 2026.

Running the whole show is a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, paired with 12GB of RAM. You’ll enjoy a large 6.9-inch display featuring a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel, along with a sharp QHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung screens are known for deep blacks and vibrant colors, and this won’t be the exception.

This is also the smartphone with the best camera system in the series. It has four stunning shooters with resolutions of 200MP, 50MP, 50MP, and 10MP. It also has the best battery of the bunch, with a 5,000mAh capacity. It also charges super fast (60W wired and 25W wireless).

This phone is no joke. You’re also paying top dollar for it, but that $200 gift card is nice to have!

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus + $100 Amazon Gift Card Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus + $100 Amazon Gift Card A balanced middle-ground option with a large display, long-lasting battery, and faster charging. The Galaxy S26 Plus sits in the sweet spot of the lineup, offering a large display, a big 4,900mAh battery with faster wireless charging, and the same powerful Galaxy AI features as its siblings, without stepping all the way up to Ultra pricing. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

Not everyone needs the mighty Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, and honestly, it’s a bit too expensive for my liking. As amazing as it is, many of us would be more than happy with the Galaxy S26 Plus.

This phone is still large at 6.7 inches of screen. It has the same panel, resolution, and refresh rate. The battery is slightly smaller, but it’s still plenty large at 4,900mAh. Charging isn’t as fast either, but it can still charge at 45W wired or 20W wirelessly.

The only actual downgrade is in the camera department. This one has three cameras: 50MP, 12MP, and 10MP. It will still take amazing photos, just not as impressive as the Ultra’s.

Again, not everyone needs so much from their smartphones. If you’re a casual user but still want a premium handset, the base model will do more than fine. The Samsung Galaxy S26 still features the same processor, RAM, and gorgeous screen.

It’s a smaller one at 6.3 inches, though, and it has a Full HD resolution. The other display specs are the same. Oh, and it has a smaller 4,300mAh battery. The camera system is the same as the Galaxy S26 Plus’, so you won’t be missing anything there, either.

We’re not sure how much longer these free gift card deals will stick around, so you might want to act quickly.

